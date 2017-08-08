Intersects Stratabound Mineralization Grading 5.1 Metres of 9.57 g/t Gold

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2017) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that a new zone of gold-bearing mineralization has been discovered on the Treaty Creek property (the "Treaty Creek Property"), situated north of the KSM property of Seabridge Gold and the Brucejack property of Pretium Resources in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. Tudor holds a 60% interest in, and is the Operator of, the Treaty Creek Property.

The new zone was intersected in Hole HC-17-01 designed to test for northern extensions of GR2 zone mineralization as encountered in previous drilling in 2007 and 2009. Hole HC-17-01 intersected a stratabound, brecciated and silicified sulphide venting zone containing tetrahedrite, Sb-sulphosalts and pyrite located at the contact between an upper pervasively hydrothermally altered volcaniclastic unit and a footwall mudstone unit. The entire interval from 247.3 to 254.45m returned 7.15m of 6.20 g/t gold, including the venting zone-1.05m of 4.12 g/t gold from 247.3 to 248.35m---and the vented sulphides in the immediate footwall mudstones-5.1m of 9.57 g/t gold from 249.35m to 254.45m. True widths are uncertain at this time.

Five additional holes have been completed on this target at the Treaty Creek Property and assays are pending. Concurrently, drilling is proceeding with a second drill on the adjacent Copper Belle zone on porphyry gold and gold-copper targets. A third drill is being mobilized to the Treaty Creek Property.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold commented as follows: "We are very encouraged by the results from the first hole into this target, particularly as it appears gold mineralization is extending to the north. The style of mineralization, stratabound sulphides, particularly tetraedrite, elevated gold values, hosted in mudstones, is also encouraging as it has affinities with the unique Eskay Creek mine mineralization located 12 km to the west." The existence of gold deposits on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Treaty Creek Property.

All technical information for Tudor Gold Corp's Treaty Creek Gold Project is obtained and reported under formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures and guidelines. Tudor's procedures are designed to meet "Best Practices Guidelines" and National Instrument 43-101 standards of disclosure. QA/QC protocols for drill core sampling and assaying include the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results.

All drilling samples were collected using a diamond HQ or NQ core drilling rig following industry standard practice. Activation Laboratories Ltd. prepared and assayed the samples at their laboratory in Kamloops, B.C. Gold samples are analyzed by a 30g Fire Assay method, then if Au>10 gpt is re-analysed by 30g Fire Assay with AAS finish. Ag is analysed by 0.5g Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-OES (along with other elements). Then if Ag>100ppm is automatically re-analysed by 30g FA with gravimetric finish.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Exploration Manager, Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., EurGeol., P.Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a significant explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Treaty Creek Property and the Electrum property, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume

Tel: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the potential mineralization and geological merits of the Treaty Creek Property, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, and the success of exploration activities as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.