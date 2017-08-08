HONG KONG, Aug 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Guangzhou (Nanxiang) Cloud Services Data Center ("Nanxiang Data Center"), established by Guangzhou Nowtop Technology Co Ltd ("Guangzhou Nowtop"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neo Telemedia Ltd ("Neo Telemedia", HKE:8167), and Guangzhou Huade Industrial Ltd ("Huade"), held its grand opening ceremony in July 2017 and began a new chapter in the development of the modern data center with big data at its core.Nanxiang Data Center, the first self-financing and self-operating project in China, was jointly invested by Huade and Guangzhou Nowtop, and occupies a total constructed floor area of 12,400 sq.m. housing 3,000 cabinets. The Center will roll-out in two construction phases. Phase One proposes a total constructed floor area of 6,600 sq.m. with 1,200 cabinets and 1,000 sq.m. for customer requirements, starting operations at the end of 2017. Phase Two entails a further 6,000 sq.m. and 1,500 cabinets, with construction starting in the second half of 2018. Nanxiang Data Center aims to provide high-speed internet and secure data center services, along with disaster recovery services for customers whose occupancy rate should reach 70% by the end of 2018.Nanxiang Data Center is also one of the first data centers in Southern China to adopt natural cooling technology. This technology will enable Nanxiang Data Center to save up to 30% in energy compared with traditional data centers, thus helping the community to reduce energy consumption and mitigate pollution as well as enhance operational efficiencies. It also helps improve the Group's competitiveness in serving high-end IDC customers in Guangdong and enhances the Center's ability to secure higher revenue.With cloud computing maturing in Mainland China in recent years, the country has included infrastructure planning, such as IDC, in it's six major missions and a policy base for integrating the development of cloud computing and IDC has been laid down. The IDC market in Guangdong is currently growing rapidly and the Nanxiang Data Center is another mature IDC project operated by the Group, a swift response to the changing market.As one of the leading big data infrastructure service providers, Guangzhou Nowtop boasts a solid business foundation, and an experienced and professional technical team, a quality customer base and connections with major operators, which combined can boost the development of Nanxiang Data Center. The Group believes that with the application of cloud computing on the rise, Nanxiang Data Center will generate new business and profit growth drivers that further strengthen its presence in the big data industry chain and generate satisfactory returns for its shareholders.About Neo Telemedia Ltd (HKE:8167)Neo Telemedia Ltd and its subsidiaries form a telecommunications group focusing on the Internet of things and big data. The Group was included as a constituent stock in MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index with effect from December 2016. In early 2015, the Group signed several agreements to explore various opportunities in WiFi access services and cloud computing application and cross-border e-commerce businesses in the PRC. Avatar Wealth and Bees Financial offer Internet finance platform business services, while Shenzhou Aerospace Manufacturing Technology (Guangdong) Institute, jointly established by the Neo Telemedia Group, Shenzhou Aerospace Software Limited and Foshan Chancheng District People's Government, was registered as a non-profit organization at the Department of Civil Affairs of Guangdong Province on 23 October 2015. At the end of 2015, Neo Telemedia completed a public offering and raised HK$1.1 billion to be invested in data centers run by Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development Co., Ltd., including the Zhuxishugu project in Jiangmen. Visit us at www.neo-telemedia.com/engmain.For press enquiries:Strategic Financial Relations LimitedJoanne Lam, +852-2864 4816, joanne.lam@sprg.com.hkCecilia Shum, + 852-2864 4890, cecilia.shum@sprg.com.hkAroma Ding, +852-2114 4950, aroma.ding@sprg.com.hkSource: Neo Telemedia LimitedCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.