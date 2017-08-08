

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's overall approval rating stands at its lowest point since he became president six months ago, a new poll shows.



Confidence in Trump among Republicans too is eroding, according to a CNN survey, conducted between August 3 and 6.



Three-quarters of Americans say they can't trust most of what they hear from the White House, while 30 percent of respondents said they trust nothing the White House says.



The billionaire-turned politician's 'strong approval' among Republicans has dropped from 73 percent in February, shortly after he took office, to 59 percent now.



'Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president,' they were asked.



While 38 percent of respondents answered that they approve, 56 percent replied in the negative.



To a question 'How well are things going in the country today,' only nine percent said 'Very well.'



The results of the poll were released on Monday, when Trump's presidency hit the 200-day mark.



Irrespective of his waning popularity, Trump has already started campaign for a second term.



The President is facing a turbulent period in power marked by frequent White House reshuffles, failure to 'Repeal and Replace Obamacare,' and federal investigations into his alleged Russian links during presidential election.



No other newly elected president has seen such a low approval rating at this point in his presidency since modern polling began, CNN says. One President who came close to Trump in rising disapproval was Bill Clinton, whose approval rating stood at 44 percent at this point in 1993.



