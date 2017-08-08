LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology company, is proud to announce that its experts will sit on a panel on cloud-based backup and disaster recovery at the annual International Legal Technology Association convention.

The panel session will cover keys to successful data recovery in a catastrophic disaster: identifying appropriate selection criteria; making sound, defensible decisions; implementing a solution, including testing; and creating a workable runbook. Panelists will look at the three major overarching phases of this process.

WHAT:

Panel Discussion: Cloud-based Backup and Disaster Recovery

WHO:

Michael Kemps, founder and CEO, Innovative Computing Systems

Mike Paul, CTO, Innovative Computing Systems

WHEN:

Monday, August 14, 2017

2:30--3:30 PM

WHERE:

International Legal Technology Association Convention & Expo

Mandalay Bay

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89119

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

Contact

William Pate

wpate@innovativecomp.com

512-744-6916

512-947-3311



