PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - August 08, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that a partner portal it built for a manufacturer of water treatment systems as a channel marketing tool has been successfully adopted by a reseller of water filtration products. The partner portal is a key component of ZINFI's Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform, which helps vendors manage the entire partner relationship, partner marketing and partner sales lifecycle.

When the reseller's owner first encountered the manufacturer's partner portal, he immediately realized he had found a sales enablement tool that would help him provide key assets to plumbers in the field -- a very-hard-to-reach group of trade professionals who are constantly travelling from job to job and rely on mobile phones for timely information about the equipment, parts and systems that they are installing and servicing. The reseller now uses the partner portal to provide plumbers with convenient, mobile access to basic information like product numbers, information sheets and current installation/service manuals. Customers can often get what they need with a single mouse click or push of a button on their phone. The reseller also syndicates the OEM's promotional videos, accessed via the partner portal, on his company website.

Before the reseller's owner adopted the partner portal, plumbers and dealers couldn't easily get the support they needed to install and repair water treatment products, and as a result they rarely purchased those products. "That information was essentially hidden," says the owner, but the partner portal has completely changed that dynamic. Plumbers now have the support they need, and that gives the reseller "a significant advantage" in the marketplace. "I'm merging certified water treatment professionals with the plumbing industry. That's the first time that's ever been done," he says. The ZINFI partner portal is "the tool I needed that was missing."

In the future, the reseller's owner envisions using the partner portal to provide plumbers and water treatment specialists with timely reminders about impending maintenance tasks like filter replacement. The owner is unequivocal in recommending the ZINFI partner portal. "All the information is in one place where people can find it. I couldn't ask for a better tool."

ZINFI was highlighted in the latest SiriusDecisions research report (SiriusView 2017) on Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platforms. Our PRM SaaS application was reviewed based on nine separate criteria, and was ranked as best in class across all dimensions.

