Cambium Networks Launches New ePMP Force 190 Wireless Broadband Point-To-Point Link And Multipoint Subscriber Module

200 Mbps connectivity with 22 dBi high gain antenna is compact and easy to install

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the availability of the ePMP' Force 190 wireless broadband module. When configured for a point-to-point wireless link, the system provides up to 200 Mbps of connectivity for streaming video, voice and data applications. When deployed in a point-to-multipoint configuration with the ePMP 2000 or ePMP 1000 Access Point (AP), the Force 190 Subscriber Module (SM) provides up to 200 Mbps of bi-directional throughput to a long range with its 22 dBi antenna.

"The ePMP Force 190 is designed to support rapid deployment of wireless connectivity in noisy RF environments," said Sakid Ahmed, Vice President of Engineering at Cambium Networks. "With the high gain antenna, narrow beamwidth and compact form factor, the Force 190 provides a quality connection that performs in a high-interference environment and is easy to install."

Key Force 190 features include:

200 Mbps bi-directional throughput

bi-directional throughput 4.9 - 5.9 GHz frequency - configurable for 5, 10, 20 and 40 MHz channel widths

- configurable for 5, 10, 20 and 40 MHz channel widths 22 dBi gain antenna for long-range connectivity

antenna for long-range connectivity Low 2 - 3 msec latency for sensitive streaming video and voice connectivity

for sensitive streaming video and voice connectivity Small footprint - and easy to install

"The Force 190 design is based on input from wireless ISP service providers around the world," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Cambium Networks. "The solution provides an affordable, quality connection that is interference-tolerant and can be rapidly deployed to provide a high-speed link almost anywhere in a matter of hours."

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is aleadingglobal provider of trusted wirelesssolutions that connect the unconnected - People, Places and Things. Through its extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure wireless narrowband and broadband platforms, Cambium Networks makes it possible for all service providers and industrial, enterprise and government network operators to build affordable, reliable, high-performance connectivity. The company currently has over six million radios deployed in thousands of demanding networks in more than 150 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

For more information, visitwww.cambiumnetworks.com.

