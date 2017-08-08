The "Oilfield Communications Market Forecast (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Oilfield Communications can be defined as the technologies used by the oil gas industry to collect, store, and manage the complex data requirements and field operations coupled with collaborative work processes among multiple offshore and onshore sites, are relying on a healthy communication network.

In order to upsurge oil production, oil exploration organizations are looking for oilfields in harsh environments and that presents a variety of operational challenges which result in demand for high bandwidth communication solutions. Globally, increasing drilling activities is expected to be the key growth driver for the oilfield communication technologies during the period of study.

Geographically, North America dominated the oilfield communications market driven by higher demand and usage of these technologies in large oilfields and offshore sites. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as second and third largest market for the oilfield communications market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly expanding oilfield excavation activities in the region, especially by major regional economies such as China and India in this region.

Companies Mentioned

Alcatel-Lucent International

ERF Wireless, Inc.

Harris Caprock Communications Inc.

Hermes Datacommunications International Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hughes Network Systems Llc

Inmarsat PLC

ITC Global

Redline Communications Inc.

Rignet Inc





Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Oilfield Communications Market, By Communication Technology

7. Oilfield Communications Market, By Band Type

8. Oilfield Communications Market, By Geography

9. Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

