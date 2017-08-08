CARLSBAD, Calif., 2017-08-08 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancing their strategic vision encompassing mobile payments globally, AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK:APCX) today announces the acquisition of the following assets from GlobalTel Media, Inc:



Patents: USPTO 8,369,828 "Mobile-to-Mobile Payment System and Method"; USPTO 8,073,895 & 8,572,166 "System and Method for Delivering Web Content to a Mobile Device"; USPTO 8,315,184 "Computer to Mobile Two-Way Chat System and Method"



In addition to the patent assignment from GlobalTel, AppTech acquired enterprise-grade, patent-protected software and intellectual property for advanced messaging incorporating secure payments.



Mickey Gross, CEO AppTech, says "The acquisition of GlobalTel Media's assets will significantly increase our product and services reach into the global mobile payment space which had upwards of $620B of revenue in 2016. It is our plan to license our intellectual property and software products to companies desiring to enhance their digital mobile marketing with secure mobile payments."



Robert Sanchez, CEO GlobalTel Media, adds "AppTech's existing payment technologies and mobile apps combined with our assets will position them to capitalize on the most used data service in the world, SMS text messaging. Our integrated products and services will have the ability to reach the over 7.4B mobile devices today without the need for an app or Internet data."



AppTech will incorporate its payment technology and services into the new and existing network of mobile apps that include GlobalTel Media's products and services. AppTech will continue to provide digital marketing, software development, website development, website hosting, remote IT support, robust cloud computing, & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, ACH, and mobile business.



For more information about AppTech, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.



Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Media Contact (760) 707-5959 media@apptechcorp.com Investor Relations Contact (760) 707-5955 ir@apptechcorp.com