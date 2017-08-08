Amanda Benfell PR Manager, WARC Email: amanda.benfell@warc.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7467 8125

LONDON, Aug 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has released the results of its analysis of 122 campaigns entered for the Cannes Creative Effectiveness Lions this year to establish key trends of effective advertising with powerful creative.Campaign budgets, media mix, campaign duration creative approaches, metrics and regional variation are some of the factors taken into account by WARC for the insights report of the Cannes Creative Effectiveness Lions, which celebrate the measurable impact of creativity."As a collection of case studies, the Creative Effectiveness Lions show how creativity is evolving. As the media landscape changes, brands are finding new ways to deploy creativity. Whether you have a multimillion-dollar marketing budget or are trying to build a brand on a shoestring, these campaigns provide benchmarks for effective advertising practice," comments David Tiltman, WARC's Head of Content.Major trends highlighted in this year's report are:- Online video is now a key channel for creative effectiveness and is typically used alongside social media, PR and TV. TV and online video were the most used 'lead' media among the shortlisted entries.- Social media remains the most used channel overall, but compared with previous years it is used far less frequently as a lead channel.- Purpose-led advertising was a major feature among the shortlisted entries, allowing several lower-budget campaigns to create global awareness and societal change.- Emotion remains central to best-practice campaigns and its use as a creative strategy increased compared to 2016.Jonathan Mildenhall, Jury President and Chief Marketing Officer at Airbnb commented to WARC on the judging process of the category: "Creative effectiveness is about impact. Is the idea impacting the brand's audience? Is the idea impacting the brand's business? Is the idea impacting the culture? And is the idea impacting our creative community through its excellence?"WARC's 'Insights from the Creative Effectiveness winners' report includes:- In-depth analysis of campaign trends - video, social, purpose and emotional advertising- Lessons from the winners, including a deep-dive on Grand Prix winner the Art Institute of Chicago's 'Van Gogh's Bedrooms: Let Yourself In'- Case studies of the Cannes Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix and best entries of 2017- An interview with jury president Jonathan Mildenhall, Chief Marketing Officer, Airbnb- Tips on how win a Creative Effectiveness Lion.For more information on the report please visit content.warc.com/download-insights-from-the-2017-creative-effectiveness-lions.As part of the launch of the 'Insights from the Creative Effectiveness winners' report, WARC will be holding a 'Lessons from Cannes' event in London on Friday 11 August, where attendees will hear more on the trends summarised in the report including an in-depth look at online video and a debate on brand purpose.To register for WARC's Lessons from Cannes event in London visit content.warc.com/warc-event-lessons-from-cannes.About WARC - your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.About WARCwarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC hosts four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of Market Research. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.