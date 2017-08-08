Mexico IVD Market Analysis 2017: The Health Industry is Witnessing Strong Growth

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Mexican IVD market is considered moderate in its regulatory process and foreign investment opportunities. The health industry is witnessing strong growth with both imports and its growing medical export segments. Several domestic participants have acknowledged the participation in Mexico as a requirement for being a truly global business.



Mexico IVD Market Analysis is designed to provide the reader with an overview of the Mexican laboratory market and its influences.

The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators and controls of the following sub-segments:

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassays

Microbiology and Molecular Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

The Mexican health sector is a mix of both private and public structures, with the private sector responsible for much of the laboratory business.

Mexico IVD Market Analysis notes market drivers, which include an increasing interest in molecular testing technologies and point-of-care glucose testing. Included in the report are trends influencing the industry and country-level data including incidence of disease, life expectancy, population demographics, economic status, healthcare utilization and other market influences. The report also discusses market drivers and inhibitors for entering Mexico's medical device market.



In Mexico, the use of distributors is common with few IVD suppliers operating directly in the country.

The following global providers have very active Mexican subsidiaries/offices and are profiled in the report:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson And Company

bioMrieux S.A.

Danaher

DiaSorin S.p.A.

LifeScan, Inc.

Roche ( F. Hoffman-La Roche , Ltd.)

, Ltd.) Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Mexico Overview

3: The Health System In Mexico

4: IVD Markets In Mexico

