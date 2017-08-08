

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has come up a new rate plan specifically for baby boomers - offering two lines of unlimited data for $60. The new plan is targeted at senior customers using smartphones and modern devices.



Starting August 9, customers aged 55 and above can get two lines of T-Mobile One for $60, taxes and fees included, with Autopay, under the new T-Mobile One Unlimited 55+ plan.



The new plan comes with unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data. Customers who do not want to sign up for Autopay will have to pay an additional $5 each month.



'For years, the carriers have been patronizing the generation that invented wireless. They thank these mobile pioneers by selling dumbed-down 'senior' plans with exactly zero data and - get this - night and weekend minutes! That's not just idiotic - it's insulting,' said T-Mobile CEO and President John Legere.



T-Mobile noted that AT&T's 'Senior Nation' Plan gives subscribers just 200 anytime minutes and 500 night & weekend minutes, with zero data. The $29.99 a month plan is limited to basic phones and is not eligible on smartphones or tablets.



According to T-Mobile, despite boomers being the most long-term and loyal wireless customers, the other carriers treat the generation like they are stuck in the past.



There are more than 93 million Americans in the U.S. aged above 55, and 74 percent of them have a smartphone. Boomers spend an average of 149 minutes a day on their smartphones - about as much as smartphone-obsessed Millennials at 171 minutes per day.



Eligible customers can get T-Mobile One Unlimited 55+ by calling 1-800-T-MOBILE, going to the company's website or visiting a local retail store.



