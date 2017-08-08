

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump offered praise for the international community in a post on Twitter on Tuesday after the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously over the weekend to impose tough new sanctions on North Korea.



'After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!' Trump tweeted.



The tweet by Trump comes three days after the U.N. Security Council voted to strengthen sanctions on North Korea in response to the communist nation's recent ballistic missile launches.



The new sanctions, which were supported by China, include a full ban on the export of coal, iron and iron ore from North Korea.



While past sanctions packages have not been fully enforced by China, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has expressed confidence that North Korea's biggest trade partner will comply with the latest sanctions.



'China stepped up and not only said they were going to vote for this, they announced that they were going to enforce and they encouraged every other country to enforce. So, this was serious,' Haley said Tuesday on NBC's 'Today' show.



She added, 'You have to remember that for China the last missile launch took place right next to their border. Their ground actually shook. The Chinese people felt it. They know this is serious.'



Despite widespread media coverage of the new sanctions, Trump continued his attacks on the media in an earlier tweet, accusing the 'fake news' of ignoring the U.N. Security Council vote.



'The Fake News Media will not talk about the importance of the United Nations Security Council's 15-0 vote in favor of sanctions on N. Korea!' Trump tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX