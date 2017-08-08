The "Ingredient Authentication Testing Solutions Market Forecast (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Ingredient authentication testing solutions can be defined as kits and products used by various agencies and governing bodies to authenticate the ingredients displayed by manufacturers and check for any adulteration in the manufactured products. These kits and solutions can be classified on the basis of their source of origin such as plant derived, animal derived, bacterial derived or fungal derived and can be used for testing authenticity of various ingredients.

Globally, increasing cases of adulterations and its side effects is expected to remain one of the key growth drivers for the ingredient authentication testing solutions during the period of study. Geographically, North America dominated the ingredient authentication testing solutions market driven by stringent regulations laid down by FDA in the region.

North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as second and third largest market for ingredient authentication testing solutions market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth initiatives by the regulating authorities to strictly implement the regulations in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Authen Technologies

TV Rheinland Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories

Accugen Laboratories, Inc.

Adpen Laboratories Inc.

Vanguard Sciences

Genon Laboratories Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Overseas Merchandise Inspection Co., Ltd.

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation





Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Ingredient authentication testing solutions Market, By Technology

7. Ingredient authentication testing solutions Market, By Source

8. Ingredient authentication testing solutions Market, By Industry

9. Ingredient authentication testing solutions Market, By Geography

10. Market Entropy

11. Company Profiles

12. Appendix

