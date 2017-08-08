

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC



8 August 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the following issues of Ordinary Shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company:



a. 20,378 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to a prospectus issued by the Company dated 1 October 2012;



b. 1,857 Shares in relation to a top up offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company dated 2 December 2013;



c. 12,228 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company dated 24 October 2014;



d. 12,016 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company dated 2 November 2015; and



e. 1,682 Shares in relation to an offer for subscription pursuant to an offer document issued by the Company dated 4 November 2016.



The Company announces that the Shares referred to in a. b. c. d. and e. above were issued and allotted at a price of 65.1p per share under the terms of the relevant document. The allotments of the Ordinary Shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company were made after the close of the respective offers for subscription and relate to shares allotted as a result of reduced adviser charges in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective offers for subscription.



In addition, a further 5,254 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted to employees of Octopus Capital Limited at a price of 65.1p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 61.5p grossed up by up to 5.5%, as a result of a rebate of part of the annual management charge by Octopus Investments Limited, the Company's investment manager.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 249,872,171 Ordinary 10p Shares.



For further information please contact: Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



