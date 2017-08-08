African Flag Carrier Becomes Seabury Solutions' Fourth Africa-based Airline Customer for the Industry-Leading Alkym Software for Aircraft Maintenance

Seabury Solutions, a subsidiary of Seabury Capital LLC and the market leader in providing Information Technology solutions for the aviation industry, announced today that Africa-based Air Zimbabwe had signed contracts for Alkym Management and Control System for Aircraft Maintenance, becoming the fourth Africa-based flag carrier to implement the company's industry-leading Alkym solution. With a complete solution to cater for CAMO and MRO service integrated with Logistics, Alkym was able to meet the high demands required from the selection process.

"This first half of 2017 has demonstrated that Alkym continues to lead the industry in providing the top-of-the-market functionality across the aviation world," said Seabury Solutions Senior Vice President John Barry. "While we are currently deploying Alkym in Europe, South America and the Caribbean, once again Africa will see our teams on site, proving time and again that cost effective solutions are required but must never compromise on functionality."

Air Zimbabwe has opted for 13 of 18 of the modules provided within Alkym. The configuration of the system and training of the personnel are currently under way, with system implementation set to begin with a two-week workshop to map out the process for the most effective deployment of the solution to meet Air Zimbabwe's needs.

Captain Ripton Muzenda, Air Zimbabwe CEO, under whose leadership the airline is expected to embark on an ambitious journey to reclaim its place in the skies, commented: "The control of our technical operations is the foundation of the building blocks we are putting in place. We want to bring Air Zimbabwe back to its glory days. Working with an industry leader in Seabury Solutions that transformation can begin. The software solution is proven and the people behind it understand the complexity of our operation."

ABOUT AIR ZIMBABWE

Air Zimbabwe founded in 1946 draws on a proud legacy of safety, our exceptional pilots and solid customer service. They have comprehensive technical and engineering base which holds approvals from civil aviation authorities of several countries in the region and beyond. Along with its core airline operations and technical department Air Zimbabwe also runs Technical and Commercial Training schools at its headquarters, offering courses in ticketing, cargo processes and procedures, aircraft engineering and pilot training. www.airzimbabwe.aero

ABOUT SEABURY SOLUTIONS

Seabury Solutions is a subsidiary of Seabury Capital LLC and the market leader in providing Information Technology solutions for the aviation industry. With more than 10 years of experience and specialization in the development and implementation of world-class software solutions for aviation, Seabury Solutions has an unmatched reputation as a provider of cost-effective solutions in the industry. www.seaburysolutions.com

ABOUT SEABURY CAPITAL

Seabury Capital LLC ("Seabury Capital") operates a number of specialty finance, investment banking, technology and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace defense, maritime, and financial services/technology. Since its founding in 1996, Seabury Capital has historically been the investment holding company of its founder, John E. Luth, operating as a venture capital firm with ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Within the last few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K. serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested. Seabury Capital has operations in New York, Jersey City, Summit (NJ), Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Stamford (CT), Amsterdam, Berlin, Cordoba, Dublin, Durban, Hong Kong, London, Manila, Singapore, and Tokyo. www.seaburycapital.com

