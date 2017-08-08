National Geographic's New Documentary "Megastructures: Astana, City Of The Future" Premieres at Expo 2017

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new documentary film "Megastructures: Astana, City of the Future" debuts in the capital of Kazakhstan in the framework of the International Specialized Exhibition "Astana EXPO 2017".

The feature about Astana is a part of the National Geographic iconic TV series Megastructures devoted to the contemporary architectural construction. Every program gives historical insights into construction and operation of the largest building in the world, such as Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Eurotunnel etc. The episodes provide information about the compex tasks, extraordinary engineering solutions and construction technological innovations.

Memorable sightseeing of Astana, i.e. Khan-Shatyr, Baiterek Monument, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport and a newly built railway station are under the spotlight.

"We are glad that particular attention was paid to the largest spherical building in the world - Nur-Alem, which is a symbol of Astana EXPO-2017," outlined Allen Chaizhunussov, Director of the Promotion and Tourism Department of the JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017."

"National Geographic is known for being leaders in visual storytelling, and through our popular Megastructures television series franchise, Astana is a perfect subject to create premium documentary about this astounding city," said Deborah Armstrong, Executive Vice President, National Geographic Partners, Europe & Africa.

"Through the support of Kazakhstan, we made a documentary that is compelling, entertaining and a true reflection of one of the youngest capital cities in the world," pointed out Ellen Windemuth, Executive Producer of the film and CEO, Off the Fence production company.

"The capital of Kazakhstan struck us with its interesting buildings and the scale of the project," stressed Ivan Bouso, Executive Producer, National Geographic Partners, Europe & Africa.

The world premier screening will take place on August 10th at the National Geographic Channel in more than 40 countries in 22 languages.

About EXPO 2017 in Astana

EXPO 2017 is an international exhibition and entertainment event held from June 10 to September 10, 2017, in Astana. It will last for 93 days and will be one of the most fascinating cultural centers of the year.

Globally important documents intended to promote energy efficient lifestyle and adoption of renewable energy sources will be developed during the EXPO 2017.

