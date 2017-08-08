LINWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Spectrum Gaming Group and ComplianceAid have formed a strategic alliance to provide gaming regulatory, anti-money-laundering and compliance-related services to casinos, online gaming companies, lotteries, banks and gaming regulators throughout the Caribbean and other jurisdictions.

"We each provide critical services required by regulators throughout the world. Working together, we can provide comprehensive, cost-effective solutions that our clients demand," Spectrum Managing Director Fredric Gushin said.

"There is a growing market for our services throughout the Caribbean as legalized gaming and lotteries grow," ComplianceAid President Michelle Martin said. "We are looking forward to working with Spectrum to offer our clients a greater range of services to help the market grow in a regulatory and operationally sound environment."

Services offered through the Spectrum-ComplianceAid strategic alliance include:

Anti-money-laundering risk assessments

Development of compliance and related programs that meet international standards

Assisting banks and financial institutions in evaluating gaming customers

First-tier or second-tier patron due diligence

Due diligence for finance agencies

Economic citizenship due diligence

Other services for governments, private-sector clients, banks and financial institutions.

For more information, contact Fredric Gushin at gushin@spectrumgaming.com or +1.609.926.5100, or Michelle Martin at Michelle@complianceaid.pro or +1.305.772.9712.

Spectrum Gaming Group is an independent research, analysis and professional services firm serving private- and public-sector clients worldwide. Spectrum serves as the Executive Director for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS). Its sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo. Visit www.spectrumgaming.com. Follow us on Twitter at @SpectrumGamingG.

ComplianceAid is an international consulting firm specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), Financial Crimes Prevention (FCP) and Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). The firm offers Advisory & Intelligence Services, Training Programs and Solutions. Its clients are located in thirty-five (35) countries and territories located across the Americas including the United States. Their sizes range from Micro businesses to Fortune 500 Corporations and are active in over thirty-one (31) regulated industries. ComplianceAid services have also been retained by regulators, monitors (Financial Intelligence Units, Financial Service Commissions, Securities Commissions), central banks, governments and legislatures to provide advisory services. For more information visit: https://complianceaid.pro/.