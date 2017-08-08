BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





8 August 2017



The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year to 31 October 2017 of 1.25p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 6 October 2017 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 18 August 2017 (ex dividend date is 17 August 2017).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2427



