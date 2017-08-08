Digital Health Market Update: Entering a Next-Generation of Digital Transformation in Healthcare

Frost & Sullivan hosts a complimentary briefing discussing innovations in the digitization of healthcare

WHEN: Tuesday, 29thAugust 2017 at 1:00 pm EDT LOCATION: On-line, with Complimentary Registration SPEAKER: Daniel Ruppar, Global Program Director, Digital Health, Frost & Sullivan

Digital health brings a diverse range of growth opportunities for vendors across the value chain. As the space evolves we have experienced a multitude of stepwise successes and stellar failures, yet funding continues to flood the sector. Major moves continue to come into the industry from the broader vendor environment, underlining the importance of health in everyone's lives and progressively in strategic interests of the C-Suite across the ecosystem, from provider to payer to vendor organizations.

"What is exciting about digital health is the continued progression of investment, innovation, the change in conversation, and the understanding of old and new stakeholders' needs. The road for digital transformation in healthcare will be a long one, yet it is one where all kinds of great companies, innovators, payers, providers, and consumers want to be a part of, which shows the promise of this market," explained Daniel Ruppar, Digital Health Global Program Director, at Frost & Sullivan.

Healthcare delivery is evolving throughout the continuum of care, creating both new drivers and challenges. Stakeholders must overcome the data and information hurdles leveraging progressive improvements in health IT to form the backbone of collaborative and unified patient care, across all environments and points of experience in the patient journey. New models, digital tools, data driven treatment decisions, and learnings from global markets all present opportunities to solve challenges currently faced in healthcare. The progression of topics like artificial intelligence (AI) in areas from hard analytics usage to consumer platforms, or extensive market discussions about the telehealth value in mental health, demonstrate that this transformation is in progress.

Highlights in new findings on diverse digital health sectors, such as data analytics, patient engagement, hospital health IT including workforce management software, and sleep tech.

Leading investment telehealth areas identified in Frost & Sullivan research in 2017, and the further value of telebehavioral health.

Consumer digital health platform progressions and integration of artificial intelligence.

Will Apple's Activity and Watch changes truly make a difference?

Activity and Watch changes truly make a difference? Future impact components, including the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and blockchain.

