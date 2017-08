TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Effective immediately the shares of AREV Nutrition Sciences Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: August 8, 2017

Symbol: ARV

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com