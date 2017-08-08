

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Office sharing start-up WeWork has raised $500 million to expand its operations in Southeast Asia and Korea. The New York-based company also said it will acquire Singapore-based co-working company Spacemob.



Turochas Fuad, Spacemob's founder and CEO, will become Managing Director of Southeast Asia for WeWork and will oversee the company's expansion in the region. Spacemob's nearly 20 employees will also join WeWork.



Fuad founded Spacemob in early 2016 and quickly grew the company to multiple locations in Singapore, with spaces in Indonesia and Vietnam scheduled to open soon.



Prior to founding Spacemob in early 2016, Fuad founded and sold two startups - WUF Networks and Travelmob. Fuad also held senior roles in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific for Yahoo! and Skype, respectively.



Matt Shampine, currently Head of Marketing and Revenue for Asia, has been appointed General Manager of Korea for WeWork. Both Fuad and Shampine will report to Christian Lee, Managing Director of WeWork Asia.



WeWork, which rents out desks and offices to small businesses, freelancers and other people seeking temporary working space, was founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelve. The company currently has over 120,000 customers in 156 offices.



In July, WeWork raised about $760 million of new funding. The funding reportedly pegs WeWork's valuation at $20 billion and comes after Japan's Softbank Group Corp. invested $300 million in the unicorn in March. Unicorns are start-ups valued at $1 billion or more.



