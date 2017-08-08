The "Analyzing the Digital Media Industry in France 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The French digital media industry is being led by the segment of digital video, followed by books. It is expected that the French digital media market will comfortably cross the USD 1 Billion mark by the end of 2020.

The French digital media industry is analysed in this in-depth research report Analyzing the Digital Media Industry in France 2017. The report begins with a brief profile of the media industry in France. The media industry is analyzed through an industry overview, analysis of market growth by value, industry segmentation and an industry forecast. Data included in the report ranges from 2011 till 2020.

The market for digital media in France is analyzed through an industry definition, industry overview, market growth analysis and an industry segmentation. A Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis of the Digital Media Industry in France is carried out in the report as well. Bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, competitive rivalry in the industry, threat of new entrants to the industry and the threat of substitutes is analyzed in the report.

An analysis of the major industry players is carried out through corporate analysis, financial analysis and a SWOT analysis. Players analyzed include stalwarts like Deezer, Orange SA, Amazon.com, Apple Inc., and many others.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Media Industry in France

C. Digital Media in France

D. Digital Media Industry in France: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

E. Digital Media Industry in France: Forecast

F. Analysis of Major Industry Players

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Deezer

Facebook, Inc.

Google Inc.

Orange SA

