Cardiac Maker Analyzer Product Analysis: Comprehensive Analysis of the Cardiac Markers Analyzer Segments

Cardiometabolic products and services provide timely cardiovascular and metabolic information at the point-of-care. Until today, Troponin and CK-MB were the lead cardiac markers. Brain Natriuetic Pepetide (BNP) was recently introduced to differentiate between a Myocardial Infarction and Heart Failure. The routine markers of myocardial infarction - CK-MB, Troponin and Myoglobin and recently BNP are used in the acute care and tests such as Cholesterol are used to evaluate risk. A number of companies are focused on developing new cardiac markers.



Alere delivers reliable and actionable health information through rapid diagnostic tests, resulting in better clinical and economic healthcare outcomes globally. Alere's Cardiology net product sale was more than US$ 600 Million in 2016 and is expected to rule this industry in the future.



Beckman Coulter offers the maximum number of cardiac marker tests on its cardiology platform while Abbott Laboratories (i-Stat) and Siemens Healthineers (Stratus CS Analyzer) also perform several cardiac marker tests on their cardio-metabolism platform and establishes them as the leader in this market.



Cardiac Markers Analyzers usually measure the levels of enzymes and proteins released from heart muscle when it is damaged. Physicians use cardiac markers in two ways - to diagnose a cardiac event in a hospital emergency room or within the hospital or to evaluate a risk of a cardiovascular event occurring.



Cardiac Maker Analyzer - Product Analysis, Business & Marketing Strategy of Cardiac Maker Companies is a 105 page report that contains 14 Figures and 12 Tables. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the cardiac markers analyzer segments, including their comparative tests analysis, competitive product analysis, product features, merger, acquisitions, analyzer sales figures and Business and Market Strategies of Companies.



Abbott Laboratories

Alere Inc

Beckman Coulter

Boditech

CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

Lifesign

LSI Medience Corporation

Response Biomedical

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Trinity Biotech

1. Executive Summary



2. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis



3. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis



4. Alere



5. Response Biomedical



6. Abbott Point of Care



7. Roche



8. Siemens Healthineers



9. Beckman Coulter



10. Boditech



11. Lifesign



12. LSI Medience Corporation



13. Trinity Biotech



14. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.



15. Mergers, Acquisitions and Licensing Agreements



16. Emerging Markers



17. Response Biomedical - Business & Marketing Strategy



18. Roche - Business & Marketing Strategy



19. Siemens Healthineers - Business and Marketing Strategy



20. Boditech Med Inc - Business and Marketing Strategy



