SKYS EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of the Commencement of a Class Action Involving Sky Solar Holdings, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 15, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Sky Solar Holdings, Inc. ("Sky Solar") (NASDAQ: SKYS) securities (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Initial Public Offering completed on or about November 18, 2014; and/or (2) between November 14, 2014 and June 12, 2017.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sky Solar's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and the Code's enforcement by the Company's Board of Directors, were inadequate to detect and/or deter misconduct by Sky Solar's officers and directors; (ii) consequently, Sky Solar's founder, Weili Su, was involved in undisclosed misconduct during his tenure at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Sky Solar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Sky Solar, you have until August 15, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/sky-solar-holdings-inc?wire=1.

