EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Arconic Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 11, 2017 - ARNC, ARNC-P, ARNC-PB

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arconic Inc. ("Arconic") (NYSE: ARNC, NYSE American: ARNC-P, NYSE: ARNC-PB) (1) between November 4, 2013 and June 26, 2017 and/or (2) who purchased Arconic Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/10th interest in a share of 5.375% Class B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series 1, pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Arconic's initial public offering on September 18, 2014 . You are hereby notified that securities class action lawsuits have been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/arconic-inc-2?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The class action complaints collectively allege that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Arconic knowingly supplied its highly-flammable Reynobond PE (polyethylene) cladding panels; (ii) the foregoing conduct significantly increased the risk of property damage, injury and/or death in buildings constructed with Reynobond PE panels; (iii) Arconic's marketing and sales of Reynobond PE in high-rise tower projects directly conflicted with the Arconic's claimed culture of safety, ethics, and legal compliance; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Arconic's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Arconic, you have until September 11, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

