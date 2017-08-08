Medical Fiber Optics - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels Demand for Medical Fiber Optics

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Fiber Optics in US$ Thousand by the following Applications: Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Endoscopes, Lasers, Sensors, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Market Overview
- Medical Fiber Optics: Unique Features Expand Application Landscape of Fiber Optics in Medical Industry
- Surge in Minimally Invasive Procedures and Trend towards Miniaturized Devices Propel Growth in Medical Fiber Optics Market
- Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth
- Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber Optics
2. Growth Drivers, Market Trends & Issues
- An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber Optic Technology
- Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Prospects
- Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels Demand for Medical Fiber Optics
- Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product Innovation
- New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and Cost-Efficiencies
- Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility
- Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists
- High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to Cause Tissue Damage
- Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical Sector
- Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical Sensing Market
- List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors
- Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications
- Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors
- Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles
- An Emerging Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space
- OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical Fiber Optics Market
- Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for Medical Fiber Optics
- New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds
- Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation
- Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments
- Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope
- Micro-Endoscope
- A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy
3. Fiber Optic Technology - An Insight
- Optical Fiber Bundles/Imaging Multi-fibers
- Types of Optical Fibers/Multi-fibers
- Plastic Multi-fibers
- Silica and Glass Multi-fibers
- Rigid Multi-fibers
- Composition of an Optical Fiber
- Mechanism of Fiber Operations
- Types of Optical Fibers
- Single Mode Fiber
- Multimode Fiber
- Sizes of Optical Fiber
- Fiber Optic Components
- Fiber optic Transmitters
- Fiber Optic Receivers
- Key Components in Fiber Optic Instruments
- Conventional Light Sources
- Low-Intensity and High-Intensity Light Sources
- Transmission of Light into the Fiber
- Arc Lamps
- LEDs
- LEDs and Wound Healing
4. Medical Fiber Optic Applications
- Fiberoptic Surgical Lights
- Fiberoptic Dental Lights
- Endoscopes
- Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes
- Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes
- Endoscope Channels
- Types of Fibers Used
- Light Sources Used
- Applications of Endoscopes
- Detection of Stomach and Esophageal Ailments
- Endoscopic Examinations
- Amnioscopic Surgery
- Fiber Optic Rhinoscopy
- Percutaneous Fiberscopes
- Other Fiberscopes Using Fiber Optic Illumination and Imaging
- Gastrofiberscopes or Gastroscopes
- Bronchoscopes
- Cytoscopes
- Colonoscopes
- Enteroscopes
- Laparoscopes
- Arthroscopes
- Laryngoscopes
- Fiber Optic Lasers
- Optical Fibers
- The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems
- Types of Lasers and Associated Need for Optical Fiber Beam Delivery Systems
- Select Laser Surgeries Using Optical Fibers
- Laser Ablation of the Prostate
- To Shrink Enlarged Prostate Glands
- Photodynamic Therapy
- Destruction of Tumors
- Fiber Optic Catheters
- Fiber Optic Sensors
- Application of Various Types of Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Glucose Sensors
- Blood Gas Sensors
- Other Sensors
- Intra-Arterial Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (IABGS)
- Silica Fibers
- The Most Widely Used Fibers
- Disadvantages of Using Plastic and Glass Fibers in Sensors
- Other Fiberoptic Products
5. Application of Fiber Optics in Medical Information Transfer
- Fiber Optic Channels
- Superhighway for Medical Telecommunications
- Telemedicine
- An Innovative Application of Fiber Optic Networks
6. Product Introductions/Innovations
- AFL Introduces Fujikura CT-104 Tension Cleaver for Fibers
- biolitec Develops LEONARDO Mini with 2ring Fibers
- biolitec Unveils ELVeS Radial Laser Therapy
- Micronor Introduces MR380 ESTOP and MR382 U-Beam Fiber Optic Sensors
- Nufern Introduces 1060-nm Optical Fiber Designed for OCT
- Wavien Launches Medical Illumination Platform Incorporating Recycling Light Technology
7. Recent Industry Activity
- Coherent Acquires ROFIN-SINAR Technologies
- MKS Instruments Acquires Newport Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical to Buyout Luna's Fiber Optic Sensing Technology
- FBGS Technologies and FAZ Technology Partner for Medical Fiber Sensors
- Luna and Advanced Photonix Merge Operations
- Thorlabs to Takeover Vytran
- Boston Scientific Acquires Men's Health and Prostate Health Businesses of AMS
- Newport Corporation Takes over V-Gen Ltd
- IMRA America Inks a Licensing Agreement with ROFIN-SINAR
- Luna Innovations Divests its Shape-Sensing Technology's Medical Applications
- Hill-Rom Holdings to Acquire TRUMPF
- Concordia Healthcare's Optiguide DCYL700 Fiber Optic Diffuser Series Bags FDA Approval
- Lightower Fiber Networks Merges with Sidera Networks
- Thorlabs Purchases iGuide Optical Fiber Products of IRphotonics
8. Focus on Select Global Players
9. Global Market Perspective
