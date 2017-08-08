Medical Fiber Optics - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels Demand for Medical Fiber Optics

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Fiber Optics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Fiber Optics in US$ Thousand by the following Applications: Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Endoscopes, Lasers, Sensors, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as -



Biolitec AG ( Austria )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( USA )

) Coherent, Inc. ( USA )

) IPG Photonics Corporation ( USA )

) LEONI AG ( Germany )

( ) Newport Corporation ( USA )

) Nufern ( USA )

) OFS Fitel, LLC ( USA )

) ROFIN-SINAR Laser GmbH ( Germany )

) Schott AG ( Germany )

( ) Sunoptic Technologies LLC ( USA )

) Timbercon, Inc. ( USA )

) Trimedyne, Inc. ( USA )

) Vitalcor, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Market Overview

Medical Fiber Optics: Unique Features Expand Application Landscape of Fiber Optics in Medical Industry

Surge in Minimally Invasive Procedures and Trend towards Miniaturized Devices Propel Growth in Medical Fiber Optics Market

Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth

Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber Optics

2. Growth Drivers, Market Trends & Issues

An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber Optic Technology



Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Prospects



Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels Demand for Medical Fiber Optics



Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product Innovation



New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and Cost-Efficiencies



Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility



Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists



High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to Cause Tissue Damage



Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical Sector



Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical Sensing Market



List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors



Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications



Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors



Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles



An Emerging Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space



OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical Fiber Optics Market



Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for Medical Fiber Optics



New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds



Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation



Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments



Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope



Micro-Endoscope



A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy



3. Fiber Optic Technology - An Insight



Optical Fiber Bundles/Imaging Multi-fibers



Types of Optical Fibers/Multi-fibers



Plastic Multi-fibers



Silica and Glass Multi-fibers



Rigid Multi-fibers



Composition of an Optical Fiber



Mechanism of Fiber Operations



Types of Optical Fibers



Single Mode Fiber



Multimode Fiber



Sizes of Optical Fiber



Fiber Optic Components



Fiber optic Transmitters



Fiber Optic Receivers



Key Components in Fiber Optic Instruments



Conventional Light Sources



Low-Intensity and High-Intensity Light Sources



Transmission of Light into the Fiber



Arc Lamps



LEDs



LEDs and Wound Healing



4. Medical Fiber Optic Applications

Fiberoptic Surgical Lights



Fiberoptic Dental Lights



Endoscopes



Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes



Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes



Endoscope Channels



Types of Fibers Used



Light Sources Used



Applications of Endoscopes



Detection of Stomach and Esophageal Ailments



Endoscopic Examinations



Amnioscopic Surgery



Fiber Optic Rhinoscopy



Percutaneous Fiberscopes



Other Fiberscopes Using Fiber Optic Illumination and Imaging



Gastrofiberscopes or Gastroscopes



Bronchoscopes



Cytoscopes



Colonoscopes



Enteroscopes



Laparoscopes



Arthroscopes



Laryngoscopes



Fiber Optic Lasers



Optical Fibers



The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems



Types of Lasers and Associated Need for Optical Fiber Beam Delivery Systems



Select Laser Surgeries Using Optical Fibers



Laser Ablation of the Prostate



To Shrink Enlarged Prostate Glands



Photodynamic Therapy



Destruction of Tumors



Fiber Optic Catheters



Fiber Optic Sensors



Application of Various Types of Sensors



Temperature Sensors



Pressure Sensors



Glucose Sensors



Blood Gas Sensors



Other Sensors



Intra-Arterial Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (IABGS)



Silica Fibers



The Most Widely Used Fibers



Disadvantages of Using Plastic and Glass Fibers in Sensors



Other Fiberoptic Products



5. Application of Fiber Optics in Medical Information Transfer

Fiber Optic Channels

Superhighway for Medical Telecommunications

Telemedicine

An Innovative Application of Fiber Optic Networks

6. Product Introductions/Innovations

AFL Introduces Fujikura CT-104 Tension Cleaver for Fibers

biolitec Develops LEONARDO Mini with 2ring Fibers

biolitec Unveils ELVeS Radial Laser Therapy

Micronor Introduces MR380 ESTOP and MR382 U-Beam Fiber Optic Sensors

Nufern Introduces 1060-nm Optical Fiber Designed for OCT

Wavien Launches Medical Illumination Platform Incorporating Recycling Light Technology

7. Recent Industry Activity



Coherent Acquires ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

MKS Instruments Acquires Newport Corporation

Intuitive Surgical to Buyout Luna's Fiber Optic Sensing Technology

FBGS Technologies and FAZ Technology Partner for Medical Fiber Sensors

Luna and Advanced Photonix Merge Operations

Thorlabs to Takeover Vytran

Boston Scientific Acquires Men's Health and Prostate Health Businesses of AMS

Newport Corporation Takes over V-Gen Ltd

IMRA America Inks a Licensing Agreement with ROFIN-SINAR

Luna Innovations Divests its Shape-Sensing Technology's Medical Applications

Hill-Rom Holdings to Acquire TRUMPF

Concordia Healthcare's Optiguide DCYL700 Fiber Optic Diffuser Series Bags FDA Approval

Lightower Fiber Networks Merges with Sidera Networks

Thorlabs Purchases iGuide Optical Fiber Products of IRphotonics

8. Focus on Select Global Players



9. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 63)

The United States (42)

(42) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (16)

Germany (12)

(12) The United Kingdom (2)

(2) Rest of Europe (2)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5krmpl/medical_fiber

