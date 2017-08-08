Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine Worth 679.9 and 94.9 Million USD Respectively, by 2022

PUNE, India, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report " Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine(by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis - Global Forecast to 2022 ", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global Collagen Market for regenerative medicine is projected to grow from USD 420.6 Million in 2017 to USD 679.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The global Gelatin Market for regenerative medicine is projected to grow from USD 65.2 Million in 2017 to USD 94.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 63 Market Data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 179 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Collagen & Gelatin Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/collagen-gelatin-regenerative-medicine-market-95663122.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The bovine collagen segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

By source, the global Collagen Market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. In 2017, the bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global Collagen Market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.

The orthopedic applications accounted for the largest share of the global Collagen Market for regenerative medicine in 2017

On the basis of application, the global Collagen Market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into orthopedic, wound care, cardiovascular, and other applications. In 2017, the orthopedic applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the global Collagen Market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of osteoporosis.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=95663122

The orthopedic applications accounted for the largest share of the global Gelatin Market for regenerative medicine in 2017

On the basis of application, the global Gelatin Market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into wound care, orthopedic, cardiovascular & thoracic, and other applications. The wound care segment is expected to command the largest share of the global Gelatin Market for regenerative medicine in 2017. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gelatin hydrogels provide a moist environment for healing while protecting the wound, with the additional advantage of being comfortable for patients due to their cooling effect and non-adhesiveness to wound tissue.

Talk To Our Research Analysts: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=95663122

North America dominated the market in 2017

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Collagen Market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the global Collagen Market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). The major players operating in the global Gelatin Market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).

Browse Related Reports

REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET by Therapy (Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy), Product (Cell-Based, Acellular), Applications (Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Disorders, Dermatology, Oncology, Cardiology) - Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/regenerative-medicine-market-65442579.html



BIOMATERIALS MARKET by Type of Materials (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural) & Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Neurology, Tissue Engineering, Ophthalmology) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biomaterials-393.html



About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets