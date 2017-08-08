Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal cat food marketreport. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global cat food market from 2017-2021.

The market for cat foods is growing steadily due to increasing number of cat ownership, pet humanization, and a rise in health concerns of cats. Other factors like the presence of a wide variety of cat food flavors and an increase in sales through omnichannel retailing are also driving the market. However, multiple product recalls, an increase in homemade and raw pet foods, and strong regulations by governments might hinder market growth.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global cat food market is subjected to change as per growing consumer preferences and demands. The performance of the manufacturer is affected by the changing consumer spending pattern and consumer tastes, which is based on regional, national, and local economic conditions with respect to demographic trends.

"The global cat food market is quite fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of small and large players who compete in terms of price, innovation, quality, distribution, and reputation. The increasing competition among these players might lead to a reduction in product prices," says Manjunath Jaganathan, a lead food research analyst from Technavio

The strong competition among vendors and swift technological changes are main risk factors to manufacturers. To thrive and succeed in this competition, it is imperative that the players distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Top five cat food market vendors

Blue Buffalo

The company makes pet foods mainly for dogs and cats. The company uses only natural ingredients to produce its range of pet foods. These foods are manufactured by keeping the life stages of animals in consideration. Blue Buffalo offers varieties of pet foods like dry, wet, rolls, and treats. Its product line also includes natural, grain-free, veterinary special, and other varieties of pet foods.

Mars

Mars' pet care branch is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Mars is one of the leading pet care providers. It owns more than 42 pet care brands and employs about 33,000 employees in nearly 50 countries. Its leading pet food brands are PEDIGREE, ROYAL CANIN, WHISKAS, NUTRO, SHEBA, KITEKAT, CESAR, and much more.

Nestlé

Nestlé is a leading Swiss food and beverage company. It manufactures a range of pet care products, frozen foods, dairy products, ice creams, confectioneries, tea and coffee, bottled water, breakfast cereals, and more. Nestlé usually markets its products through sponsorships, cell phone apps, crowd-sourced competitions, and television advertising.

The J.M. Smucker Company

The J.M. Smucker Company was established in 1897. It produces a wide range of food products that include syrups, ice cream toppings, spreads, and others. In February 2015, the company acquired Big Heart Pet Brands, a manufacturer; distributor; and marketer of pet food products. Big Hearts Pet Brands was a part of Del Monte Foods till 2014.

WellPet

In January 2016, WellPet acquired Sojos. Sojos was one of the leading manufacturers in raw pet foods market. In 2016, Sojos had introduced eight new grain-free cat and dog foods under its brands: Wellness and Holistic. Wellness had introduced three recipes under cat treats segment, which were Wellness Kittens: Duck Cranberries, Whitefish Cranberries, and Turkey Cranberries.

