Lexogen Expands the Product Portfolio of RNA-Seq Kits with the Launch of a New Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit

VIENNA, Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lexogen, the transcriptomics and next-generation sequencing company, has launched a Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit, and in doing so closed the gap in their portfolio of RNA sample preparation protocols.

Ever since small RNA (sRNA) was found to play key functional roles in the regulation of gene expression, researchers have taken special interest in the group of non-coding sRNAs such as microRNA (miRNA) and small interfering RNA (siRNA). miRNA from liquid biopsy samples (i.e. plasma, serum, and urine) have been of particular interest for their potential clinical diagnostics role, as extracellular miRNA expression patterns often change in diseases, including cancer.

Lexogen is proud to enable the sRNA research community by offering this new all-in-one library preparation protocol, which is fast, cost-effective, and reproducible.

Lexogen's Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit provides a protocol for generating sRNA libraries for Illumina sequencing directly from total RNA or enriched sRNA. The kit is optimized for various RNA sources, including liquid biopsies (plasma, serum, and urine), sorted cells and tissues, and works with a wide input range of 50 pg - 1,000 ng RNA.

The time saving protocol can be completed within 5 hours, and requires just over 1 hour of hands-on time. The kit is available with 8, 24, and 96 preps. In the current release, up to 96 unique barcodes are included, allowing cost-saving sequencing of multiple samples on a single lane. Lexogen plans to further increase the number of barcodes in the near future to meet the needs of users of ultra-high throughput sequencing instruments.

The protocol exhibits high reproducibility, correlation between samples with different RNA input amounts and exceptional miRNA discovery.

Combining of the Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit with Lexogen's SPLIT RNA Extraction Kit offers a complete solution for Small RNA-Seq sample preparation. SPLIT can be used for the efficient extraction of total RNA or an enriched sRNA fraction, free from gDNA and with no loss of miRNAs, unlike most of other RNA extraction protocols available in the market.

About Lexogen

Lexogen is a transcriptomics and next-generation sequencing company, focusing on the development of technologies for complete transcriptome sequencing. Their portfolio includes innovative molecular biology kits, software, and services for RNA-Seq.

