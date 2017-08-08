NEWTOWN, Pa., 2017-08-08 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced it has been named a leader in continuous testing in the report "The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Testing Service Providers, Q3 2017." EPAM ranked the highest among vendors in the testing processes and practices, and continuous testing (CT) client base criteria. According to the report, "EPAM is an ideal partner for both newcomers and mature practitioners of digital business that aspire to deliver quality at speed and are moving to Agile and continuous delivery models."



Forrester states that differentiators among the leaders included those service providers that have automation, modern testing practices, accelerators and top talent. The report also found that shift-left performance testing has gained traction, as digital, mobile, and internet-of-things (IoT) software all increase the need for early performance testing.



"EPAM's position as a leader in continuous testing is recognized in this report, which we believe highlights the increased importance of continuous testing for uninterrupted software delivery. Many of our clients are under pressure to deliver new digital platforms faster while improving user experiences. They turn to us as their technology partner that can combine agile development with continuous testing and delivery to optimize the entire development lifecycle, successfully delivering better software, faster," said Victor Dvorkin, Co-Head Global Delivery, EPAM. "Forrester's research points to EPAM's engineering DNA, tooling, accelerators and ruthless automation, and states that we have demonstrated both breadth and depth in all services."



To assess the state of the CT services market, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of top CT service providers. After examining past research, user needs assessments, and vendor and expert interviews, Forrester evaluated vendors across 29 criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.



To view an example of the open source accelerators that differentiate the leaders in this report, visit the Report Portal, which allows testers and key project stakeholders to manage and view all testing results and reports in one place.



You can download a complimentary copy of the "The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Testing Service Providers, Q3 2017" here. Learn more about EPAM at www.epam.com.



