

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) has launched an environmental program. It is offering an incentive of up to 10,000 euros for the purchase of modern, environmentally compatible vehicles- if an older diesel vehicle (Euro 1 to Euro 4 standards) is scrapped at the same time. In addition, Volkswagen is offering a future incentive to German customers purchasing an electric vehicle.



The nitrogen oxide emissions of vehicles to emission standards Euro 5 and Euro 6 can be reduced by an average of 25 to 30 percent by updating the engine control system.



If a customer purchases a new Volkswagen at the same time as scrapping an old diesel vehicle of any brand to exhaust emissions standard Euro 4 or older, Volkswagen is offering an incentive of up to 10,000 euros, depending on the model purchased.



In addition, Volkswagen is offering a future incentive of between 1,000 euros and 2,380 euros to customers purchasing a vehicle with an especially environmental compatible alternative powertrain (electric, hybrid or natural gas).



The Volkswagen environmental and future incentives are available for a limited time up to December 31, 2017. Applications for the incentives can be made with immediate effect to Volkswagen dealers in Germany.



