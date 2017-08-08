DRYS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving DryShips Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 12, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased DryShips Inc. ("DryShips") (NASDAQ: DRYS) securities between June 8, 2016 and July 12, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/dryships-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants engaged in a systemic stock-manipulation scheme to artificially inflate DryShips' share price; (ii) DryShips' transactions with Kalani Investments Ltd. were an illegal capital-raising scheme, due in part to Kalani's failure to register as an underwriter with the SEC; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, DryShips' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On July 13, 2017, The Wall Street Journal published an article describing how DryShips' influxes of cash resulting from these transactions stoked investor interest in the Company, allowing it to issue further shares, which it then continued to sell to Kalani. Then, to counter share-value dilution, DryShips executed a series of reverse stock splits. The article suggests that, because Kalani purchased DryShips stock with the intention of reselling, the transactions between DryShips and Kalani constituted "pseudo-underwriting."

If you suffered a loss in DryShips, you have until September 12, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/dryships-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong