INVESTOR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 18, 2017 (BAH)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) who purchased shares between May 19, 2016 and June 25, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Booz Allen Hamilton engaged in improper accounting practices in its contracts with the U.S. government; (ii) consequently, the Company's revenues derived from services provided to the U.S. government were inflated and unsustainable; and (iii) discovery of the foregoing conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny, potential criminal sanctions, and jeopardize its business relationship with the U.S. government.

Shareholders have until August 18, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-corporation?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

