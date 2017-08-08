The "Taxation of Property Transactions Seminar (7 CPD hours)" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

As the property market recovers, this special full day seminar on Taxation of Property Transactions will be hosted. Eight hot topics will be discussed through numerous real life case studies.

Eight hot topics will be discussed through numerous real life case studies:

Investing or Trading

Individuals Investing in Property

Individuals Trading in land or Building

VAT Fundamentals

Companies Incorporating a Rental Portfolio

Companies Rental vs Trading Income

Companies Dealing in Property

VAT Practical issues

Speakers: Alan Moore and Cathal Lawlor

Attending the seminar you also receive:

A seminar handbook with notes

7 CPD hours

The seminar handbook is a valuable reference, containing full A4 sized slides as well as case studies and additional practical guidance material written by Alan Moore and Cathal Lawlor.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dvgwpr/taxation_of

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808006005/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Property, Tax