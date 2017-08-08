A-Share Listed Home Appliance Companies Report 2017: Analysis of 40 Home Applicance Enterprises

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes 40 home appliance enterprises listed in A-share market in China.

China's production volume of home appliances has long been leading the world. In 2016, main business revenues of the home appliance industry was CNY 1,460.56 billion, increasing by 3.8% YOY; total profits were CNY 119.69 billion, increasing by 20.4% YOY.



The home appliance industry has been growing fast in the past decade. China's home appliances not only meet domestic demand, but are also exported in large quantities. The depreciation of CNY since the end of 2015 benefitted China's home appliance export.

In 2016, China exported 80.64 million TVs with a total value of CNY 80.972 billion; the export volume of refrigerator was 44.33 million and the value was CNY 37.159 billion; the export volume and value of air conditioner was 42.73 million and CNY 52.658 billion; that of washing machine was 22.49 million and CNY 21.649 billion.

China exports huge quantities of home appliances, but the unit price is much lower than the international standard. This indicates that Chinese home appliance products are mid-to-low-end products and the industry needs time to upgrade.



