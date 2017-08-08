Rockstone Research: German Geologist Discovers A Rare Carbonatite Complex In British Columbia

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Today, Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSX.V: ADD; OTC PINK: ASDZF; Frankfurt: 82A1) made a striking announcement of having discovered a carbonatite complex at its 100% owned CAP Property in British Columbia, Canada.

The company started a maiden drill program in mid-July and one hole intersected carbonatite. Assays are pending and expected shortly, potentially confirming the presence of niobium within the carbonatite. Arctic's consultant, Jody Dahrouge (P.Geo.) of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., commented in today's news:

"We are extremely grateful to be part of the group which conceptualized and discovered this hitherto unknown carbonatite-syenite complex. Carbonatite is an extremely rare rock type with only around 550 complexes identified worldwide. In addition to their rarity, they are also well-known for being the source of production for a plethora of commodities, including being the dominate source for niobium and rare earth elements (REEs). The potential rewards associated with a new discovery such as at CAP cannot be overstated."

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/ArcticStar5en.pdf

English (Webversion): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3399-German-Geologist-Discovers-a-Rare-Carbonatite-Complex-in-British-Columbia

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/ArcticStar5de.pdf

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research