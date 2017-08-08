Herald Finance: 3 Stocks Under $1 You Should Be Watching

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2017 / Speculation continues to circle around new market highs. Analysts have made clear expectations that stocks could continue to rise to record territory Tuesday, as investors watch earnings news and await inflation data at the end of the week. While many of the blue chip stocks boost on fundamentals, markets have been following this trend for weeks now.

"As long as monetary policy continues to be the way it is, it's going to continue to make new highs," said Steve Massocca, managing director with Wedbush Securities.

But it does't mean that the only thing investors are watching are stocks trading in the tens or hundreds of dollars per share range. Many small cap and micro cap stocks have gained attention as they are known for their volatility and swings in momentum.

Joey New York Inc. (JOEY), for instance, has climbed from $0.30 on July 28 to new highs this week of $0.855 during the first hour of trading on Tuesday, August 8. Last week, the company announced that it had entered into certain agreements to obtain financing for the company's expansion of its LABB Suites. This morning, the company followed up with another announcement on expansion of its corporate team. This includes a mix of world renowned surgeons, nurse practitioners, and other leaders within the beauty and cosmetic industry. Full Report On JOEY.

"We want to set the bar high. It's important to ensure safety at all times and be compliant at every LABB Suite," says Joey Chancis, CEO. "We are revenue driven and utilize our low overhead, high margin business model to drive same store sales growth. To maximize growth while ensuring safety and compliance, we have brought on some very talented individuals on both the business side and the medical side."

American Green, Inc. (ERBB) has seen a pull-back today from its previous highs on Monday, August 7. The company had announced the purchase of an entire town in California to turn it into a "pot paradise." Shares of the company's stock traded higher at the start of the week and have since pared gains during the Tuesday morning opening session. "Although this news was reported last week, the market jumped all over it yesterday and ERBB had its best day in years," according to an article from MarijuanaStocks.com.

Trading activity for the stock remains above its 3-month average and price has held above $0.002.

Car Charging Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: CCGI) has been climbing in price since mid-July. From around $0.20 to highs on Tuesday of about $0.60, shares of this stock have increased by 200% in less than one month. The company is the largest owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services and the owner and operator of the Blink Network. Last week, the company announced the launch of a new and integrated version of the parent company's website, CarCharging.com, and the website of its largest operating entity, Blink Network.

"After several years of managing separate websites for CarCharging and Blink Network, the time has come to integrate them as the market enters an accelerated growth period," stated Mike Calise, CarCharging's Chief Executive Officer. "The integration of CarCharging.com and BlinkNetwork.com is the digital representation of the first steps of our corporate rebranding, which will allow us to unify our identity and solidify our leadership position within the EV charging market."

See Why Early Investors are Likely to be Sitting Pretty Here.

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of HF, MIDAM VENTURES LLC, has been compensated $65,000 by JOEY New York (JOEY) for a period beginning July 31, 2017 and ending August 31, 2017 to publicly disseminate information about JOEY New York (JOEY). We own zero shares.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither HF nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.HeraldFinance.com/.

NO WARRANTY

HF, the Author, and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

editor@heraldfinance.com

SOURCE: HeraldFinance.com