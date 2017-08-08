

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled against patent troll company Personal Audio on its attempt to patent podcasting.



The CAFC decision affirmed a Patent and Trademark Office's decision to invalidate the 'podcasting patent' that Personal Audio used in lawsuits against big-name podcasters.



Personal Audio had used its broad patent for a 'System for Disseminating Media Content Representing Episodes in a Serialized Sequence' to file lawsuits against a number of podcast providers, including Adam Corolla, HowStuffWorks, CBS, and NBC.



In 2015, after receiving petition from the Electronic Frontier Foundation to review the patent, the US Patent Office had invalidated the intellectual property rights it had previously granted to Personal Audio in 2012.



'We're glad that the IPR process worked here, that we were allowed to go in and defend the public interest,' Electronic Frontier Foundation attorney Vera Ranieri said in a statement to ArsTechnica.



