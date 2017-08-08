Technavio analysts forecast the global cleanroom and medical carts marketto grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005675/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cleanroom and medical carts market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cleanroom and medical cartsmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One of the key trends driving the growth of the global cleanroom and medical carts market is the rising popularity of e-commerce. The growing awareness of e-commerce and the increasing use of e-commerce technologies have offered opportunities to the vendors to outspread their market exposure through online retailing. Several existing manufacturers have started offering products through their own websites.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global cleanroom and medical carts market:

Increased use of e-commerce technologies

Technological innovations and advancements

Increasing demand for cleanroom equipment across industries

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increased use of e-commerce technologies

One of the key trends driving the growth of the global cleanroom and medical carts market is the rising popularity of e-commerce. The growing awareness of e-commerce and the increasing use of e-commerce technologies have offered opportunities to the vendors to outspread their market exposure through online retailing.

Bharath Kanniappan, a lead power research analyst at Technavio, says, "Several existing manufacturers have started offering products through their own websites. This not only facilitates vendors to manage bulk orders without any hassle but also offers the end-users a wide range of options to choose from, at their convenience. In addition, through e-commerce, the end-users can customize their product based on their requirements."

Technological innovations and advancements

To gain a competitive advantage and enhance the market presence, cleanroom and medical cart vendors are trying to come up with new product variations in the market. Several vendors have already launched mobile computer carts, which are gaining immense popularity across the world. These carts have several additional features, such as height adjustment, adjustable back tilt keyboard tray features, and others, resulting in the increased preferences for these carts over others.

"The recent advancements in the various cleanroom technologies spurred by the increased regulatory focus on cleanroom performance and the growing production of high-value drugs have led to the increase in demand for the global cleanroom and medical carts market," adds Bharath

Increasing demand for cleanroom equipment across industries

The industrial sector is a significant contributor to the growth of the global cleanroom equipment market. This is because the use of cleanroom equipment across several industries has grown significantly.

The increasing use of nanotechnology is also likely to fuel the growth of the global cleanroom equipment market during the forecast period. Nanotechnology is used in a wide variety of applications that involve the creation and use of materials, devices, and systems by manipulating matter on a scale of 100 nanometers.

Top vendors:

Advantech

Ergotron

Medline

Terra Universal

Browse Related Reports:

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market 2017-2021

Global Filter Press Market 2017-2021

Global Construction First Aid Kits Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005675/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com