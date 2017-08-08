

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Republican Senator seen as the most vulnerable in the country in next year's elections has drawn a primary challenge from within his own party.



Businessman Danny Tarkanian announced Tuesday he will challenge Senator Dean Heller, R-Nev., for the Republican nomination.



Tarkanian, the son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, accused Heller of turning his back on Nevada voters.



'Over the past several weeks, I have been inundated with text, emails, and phone calls from people of all walks of life across the state of Nevada who are upset with Dean Heller for campaigning one way in Nevada and voting the exact opposite in Washington, D.C.,' Tarkanian said.



'Today, after much thought and discussion with my family and friends, I have decided to run for the United States Senate,' he added. 'I am running for United States Senate because Nevada deserves a Senator who will keep his word and vote in Washington, D.C. the same way he campaigns here in Nevada.'



Noting in an interview on Fox News that Heller did not support Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, Tarkanian indicated he would strongly back the president's policies.



Responding to the news, Heller Campaign Spokesperson Tommy Ferraro said he was not surprised by the move, describing Tarkanian as a perennial candidate.



'He's wasted conservatives' time and cost the Republican Party seats up and down the ballot. If he ultimately files for U.S. Senate he will lose in the primary,' Ferraro said. 'Dean Heller is a proven leader and is the only candidate with a solid record voters can count on.'



Tarkanian has unsuccessfully run for the Nevada Senate, Nevada Secretary of State, the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives.



Last year, Tarkanian narrowly lost to Congresswoman Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who is seen as the likely Democratic candidate in the Senate race.



