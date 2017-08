OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO, CNI) announced that the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons union that represents the company's conductors and yard crews in Canada has ratified a new collective agreement with the company.



The three-year agreement retroactive to July 23, 2016, provides wage increases and benefit improvements to about 3,000 conductors.



