A-Share Listed Textile Companies Report 2017: Analysis of 44 Textile Enterprises

The textile industry is one of China's pillar industries, providing materials and products for other industries, creating jobs and bringing huge trade surplus to China. In 2016, the revenue of China's textile industry was CNY 7,330.23 billion, up by 4.1% YOY; completed fixed asset investment was CNY 1,283.87 billion, up by 7.8% YOY.



Increasing environmental protection costs, labor costs and land costs and numerous international trade barriers all pose pressure on the industry. Nevertheless, with a completed industry chain, huge production capacity and cost advantages, China's textile industry is still expected to grow in the coming years.



This report analyzes 44 textile enterprises listed in A-share market in China.



Companies Mentioned



Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Company Limited (000158.SZ)

Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd. (000726.SZ)

Lanzhou Sanmao Industrial Co., Ltd. (000779.SZ)

Si Chuan Jinyu Automobile City (Group) Co., Ltd. (000803.SZ)

Anhui Huamao Textile Company Limited (000850.SZ)

Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co., Ltd. (000982.SZ)

Xiake Color Spinning Co., Ltd. (002015.SZ)

Zhejiang Mizuda Printing&dyeing Group Co., Ltd. (002034.SZ)

Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co., Ltd. (002042.SZ)

Zhonghe Co., Ltd. (002070.SZ)

Kairuide Holding Co., Ltd. (002072.SZ)

Sunvim Group Co., Ltd. (002083.SZ)

Henan Xinye Textile Co., Ltd. (002087.SZ)

Hongda High-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. (002144.SZ)

Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co., Ltd. (002193.SZ)

Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co., Ltd. (002293.SZ)

Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Co., Ltd. (002327.SZ)

Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd. (002394.SZ)

Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co., Ltd. (002397.SZ)

Shanghai Challenge Textile Co., Ltd. (002486.SZ)

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



(1) Financial Indexes

(2) Summary of Income Statement



(3) Summary of Balance Sheet



(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement



