Retail Automation Market Worth 18.99 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new report "Retail Automation Market by Type (PoS, Barcode and RFID, ESL, Camera, AGV, ASRS, Automated Conveyor), Implementation, End User (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Store, Fuel Stations, Retail Pharmacies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the overall Retail Automation Market is expected to be valued at USD 18.99 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.96 % between 2017 and 2023. The key factors driving the growth of the market include the increased in demand for retail automation products, benefits of business optimization and reduced cost to retailers, and rising demands of customers for quality and fast service.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse63 Market Data Tables and48 Figures spread through179 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Retail Automation Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/retail-automation-market-1247.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Warehouse o hold larger share of retail automation market based on implementation in coming years

The warehouse implementation held a larger share of the retail automation market than the in-store implementation in 2016. With the increase in the number of stock keeping units (SKUs), the size of the warehouse has increased considerably, making it difficult for warehouse workers to perform their tasks proficiently. The emergence of warehouse automation has enabled the companies to increase the efficiency of their warehouse operations. In the majority of warehouses, various processes such as picking, sorting, packing, storage, and retrieval are accomplished by employees. With the technological developments, the retailers are now adopting automated conveyors, robots, and automated storage and retrieval systems, involving only partial engagement of employees. Hence the large investments in the warehouse automation are expected to further help improve productivity and flexibility in processes.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1247

Retail automation market for single item stores to witness highest CAGR in near future

The single item stores are individual-category stores for the goods such as apparels and consumer electronics, as well as quick-service restaurants and automobiles. Such stores often face problems such as the loss of inventory as the seasonal products lose their value quickly. To overcome such problems, the retailers can introduce electronic shelves labeling (ESL), which is an important technology that allows the retailers to change the prices rapidly, maintain the inventory, reduce the losses, and, simultaneously, saves the efforts of the employees. Thus, it is necessary for the single item store retailers to adopt automation solutions to attract more customers, increase sales to sustain in the market, and increase the geographic reach.

North America held largest share of retail automation market in 2016

North America was the leading market, in terms of size, for retail automation in 2016. The market in North America is driven by the factors such as the increasing demand for sophisticated and efficient retail services, need for time reduction and increased accuracy, and high living standards. These factors are also accelerating the growth of retail automation market in North America region. The presence of major players such as First Data Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US), and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US) are also responsible for the dynamic growth of the retail automation market in North America.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1247

The leading players operating in the retail automation market include Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), First Data Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US), Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US), KUKA AG (Germany), Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Pricer AB (Sweden), Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), and E&K Automation GmbH (Germany).

Browse Related Reports

Self-Checkout Systems Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Mounting Type (Standalone and Wall Mounted & Countertop), Model Type (Cash Model and Cashless Model), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/self-checkout-system-market-166127542.html

Interactive Display Market by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor, Flat Panel Display), Panel Size (17"- 32", 32"- 65", Above 65"), Vertical (Education, Govt. & Corporate), Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/interactive-display-market-36223528.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets