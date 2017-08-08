

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The Management Board of E.ON SE resolved to increase the dividend payout ratio to at least 65 % based on the adjusted net income starting as of financial year 2018. Therewith E.ON strives for a payout ratio in line with relevant peers. E.ON will specify the payout ratio together with its financial figures for the year 2017.



For financial year 2017, it is still intended to propose the distribution of a fixed dividend in the amount of 30 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting.



