Commencing August 10, 2017, Mindmancer AB will be traded under its new name, Irisity AB.
The ISIN code will remain unchanged.
New company name: Irisity AB ---------------------------------- New short name: IRIS ---------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0005365681 ----------------------------------
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08 463 83 00.
The ISIN code will remain unchanged.
New company name: Irisity AB ---------------------------------- New short name: IRIS ---------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0005365681 ----------------------------------
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08 463 83 00.