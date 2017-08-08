Commencing August 10, 2017, Mindmancer AB will be traded under its new name, Irisity AB.



The ISIN code will remain unchanged.



New company name: Irisity AB ---------------------------------- New short name: IRIS ---------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0005365681 ----------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08 463 83 00.