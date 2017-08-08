Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-08-08 17:32 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Today, the Mexican Secretariat of Energy (SENER) is holding a press conference regarding the financing of the projects awarded in the renewable energy auction in Mexico in September 2016. In relation to this, Vestas can confirm that it has entered into a conditional agreement with Zuma Energia to supply the V136-3.45 MW turbine for the Reynosa III project with a total capacity of 443 MW in the state of Tamaulipas.



The conditional agreement comprises supply, installation, and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement.



It should be emphasised that the project at this point does not constitute a firm and unconditional order as defined by Vestas. Following standard practice and Vestas' order announcement policy, Vestas will disclose a company announcement if and when the conditional agreement translates into a firm and unconditional order.



