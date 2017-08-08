Technavio analysts forecast the global data logger marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global data loggermarketfor 2017-2021. The global data logger market size was calculated by aggregating the revenue derived by the leading vendors in the competitive market.

The increasing solutions for the automation system setup are expected to drive the market significantly during the forecast period. The market is witnessing large-scale automation in various processes in the field of manufacturing, assembly, and packaging. This raises the demand for test and measurement devices, such as data loggers, that log the data in real time.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global data logger market:

Increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions

Dominance of the oil and gas industry in the application segment

Penetration of PXI modular instruments in the military and defense and telecom industries

Increasing demand for test, measurement, and control solutions

The increasing needs for automation systems/modules across various end-user segments have extensively increased the demand for data loggers. To create an automated environment, the systems/modules need to be equipped with multiple measurement sensors (data loggers) that record and communicate data. These data loggers and their measurement criteria depend purely on their applications.

Chetan Mohan, a lead computing devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "The function of data loggers in automated systems can be summarized into test, measurement, and control functions. For example, a specific temperature needs to be maintained in a cold storage warehouse; hence, data loggers are connected to automated systems that increase or decrease the effect of cooling to maintain the specific temperature."

Dominance of the oil and gas industry in the application segment

The dominance of the oil and gas industry in the global data logger market is expected to last throughout the forecast period. End-users such as the oil and gas industry need multiple data loggers to manage and measure various processes and functions. It needs a variety of stand-alone data loggers and automated systems that have data loggers to measure the pressure and temperature.

"Applications of data loggers in the oil and gas industry include oil and natural gas recovery and processing, monitoring the temperature and pressure of steam, measuring biogas and natural gas generation and conversion, and measuring the water pressure and pumping efficiency. Since oil and gas resources are non-renewable resources, they will eventually deplete," adds Chetan

Penetration of PXI modular instruments in the military and defense and telecom industries

The increase in the penetration of PXI platform-based modular instruments (PXI modular instruments) in the military and defense and telecom industries is one of the major drivers in the global data logger market. While VXI platform-based modular instruments have an intense presence in the industrial and oil and gas segments, the penetration of PXI modular instruments is rapidly increasing in the military and defense and telecom industries due to their high integration capability and usability.

PXI modular instruments can easily integrate the traditional measurement equipment and automate the process, machine control, and machine vision. Therefore, to enhance the incorporation of better data acquisition equipment, data loggers are used.

Top vendors:

National Instruments

Keysight Technologies

