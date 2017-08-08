The "Europe Explosive Detector Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Explosive Detectors Market would grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2017-2023

Explosive detectors are used to detect different kinds and amount of explosive materials by combining the available data from an operational subsystem. The development of low cost, compact, affordable, and energy efficient explosive detectors has the trend followed by the market leaders.

These customized affordable explosive detectors are geared to address the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. Substantial investment in the R&D activities by both the public and private organizations has been witnessed to further explore applications of explosive detectors in various fields.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Explosive Detectors Market

5. Europe Explosive Detectors Market by Product Type

6. Europe Explosive Detectors Market by End User

7. Europe Explosive Detectors Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

Analogic Corporation

Chemring Group Plc.

Cobham Plc.

Flir Systems, Inc.

Westminster Group

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

OSI Systems

Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Detection)

Nuctech Co. Ltd.

Novo Dr Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r3dz3d/europe_explosive

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808006064/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Airport Security