A-share Listed Fertilizer and Pesticide Companies Report 2017: Chinese Government Strengthening its Environmental Protection Policies

This report analyzes 48 fertilizer and pesticide producers listed in A-share market in China.

As the Chinese government strengthens its environmental protection policies, stricter regulations will be enforced on the fertilizer and pesticide industry. In 2015, Ministry of Agriculture issued Action Plan for Achieving Zero Growth of Fertilizer Use by 2020 and Action Plan for Achieving Zero Growth of Pesticide Use by 2020. The plans raised the following targets: by 2020, the utilization rate of fertilizer and crop pesticide shall be both above 40%, up by 7 percentage points and 5 percentage points over 2013, respectively; efforts shall be made to achieve zero growth of the volume of use of both fertilizer and pesticide.

In May 2016, the State Council issued Action Plan for Soil Pollution Prevention and Control, intensifying regulation on the use of fertilizer and pesticide. The soil improving and repairing industry will also meet with new opportunities. Since paraquat has been prohibited from being sold and used in China and pesticide with high level of toxicity and residue are banned from being applied to some agricultural products, the awareness of using pesticide in a proper and safe way has been strengthened. New pesticide regulations and policies have become stricter, having stronger impacts on pesticide producers and users.



Companies Mentioned



Sichuan Chemical Company Limited (000155.SZ)

Jinguyuan Holding Co., Ltd. (000408.SZ)

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (000422.SZ)

Nanjing Red Sun Co., Ltd. (000525.SZ)

Hubei Sanonda Co., Ltd. (000553.SZ)

Sichuan Meifeng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (000731.SZ)

QingHai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd. (000792.SZ)

Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (000830.SZ)

Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer Co., Ltd. (000902.SZ)

Sichuan Lutianhua Co., Ltd. (000912.SZ)

Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (000950.SZ)

Guangxi Hechi Chemical Co., Ltd. (000953.SZ)

Huapont Life Sciences Co., Ltd. (002004.SZ)

Shenzhen Batian Ecotypic Engineering Co., Ltd. (002170.SZ)

Shenzhen Noposion Agrochemicals Co., Ltd. (002215.SZ)

Lianhe Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (002250.SZ)

Lier Chemical Co., Ltd. (002258.SZ)

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd. (002274.SZ)

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (002391.SZ)

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (002470.SZ)

(20+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



(1) Financial Indexes

(2) Summary of Income Statement



(3) Summary of Balance Sheet



(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement







