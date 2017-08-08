FREEHOLD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC PINK: MFST) (the "Company" or "Medifirst"), a provider of innovative laser technology with its FDA 510(k) cleared Infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Colin Wu to its Advisory Board. Mr. Wu will serve as the Executive Advisor to CEO Bruce J. Schoengood for matters pertaining to the China market.

Stated CEO Bruce J. Schoengood, "We are honored and excited to have Mr. Wu join our company as a key advisor. He is a business leader in China with decades of vast experience. We are confident that Colin's leadership and passion for our laser technology will prove invaluable as Medifirst implements its strategy to expand to the China healthcare market. The appointment of Mr. Wu is further validation of Medifirst's commitment to become a key player in the laser healthcare marketplace. Treating acute and chronic pain is a big concern in China, a country of 1.4 billion people, with an aging population. Currently, their primary pain treatments are limited to pain patches and prescription medications and we believe they are very much in need of new all natural pain treatments."

Mr. Wu is executive vice chairman of the Board of Directors at US China Business Association (USCN). In his executive role, Mr. Wu is responsible for building and expanding USCN's relationships with key strategic partners, including financial institutions, business sectors, governmental and educational entities, and he is a member of USCN's strategic planning and development team.

Mr. Wu has extensive knowledge in diplomacy, government procurement, intellectual property, history, language and arts. It has built him into a visionary with business acumen. His personal contacts with celebrities, executives of Fortune 500 companies and high-level government officials prove to be valuable assets to any projects and organizations he is committed to undertake. Because of his dedication to global business and technology leadership, he won the prestigious "Ronald Reagan Presidential Award" in 2004. Mr. Wu was elected to serve in 2005 as honorary co-chairman of the Business Advisory Council of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Mr. Wu set up online government procurement service website Bid8.com in 2000 and served as CEO of the company. Under his leadership, Bid8.com grew to be a multi-billion dollar online procurement platform and a recognized market leader in government procurement information, a concept the company pioneered. Mr. Wu led the company's successful merger with FedBizOpps.gov in 2009.

In 2007, Mr. Wu was invited by Yiwu Government to implement their economic policy of "Selling to the World, Buying from the World". Mr. Wu effectively helped them set up Imported Commodities Market at the Yiwu Small Commodities Market within short deadline via his global procurement network, thus changing the landscape of Yiwu as a distribution hub of exclusive Chinese commodities to commodities from all over the world.

In 2009, Mr. Wu teamed up with Shenzhen United Property and Share Rights Exchange to launch an Intellectual Property Exchange -- Shenzhen Innovated Technology Property Rights Exchange, a trading platform based on trading instruments of global technologies and patents, and with Chinese manufacturing sectors as its target market. Wu was instrumental in setting up Hong Kong Intellectual Property Exchange (HKIPX) and became the Chairman of the HKIPXin 2011. In 2014, Wu became a director of Zondine Property Investment LLC., introducing real estate investment opportunities in the US to the Chinese market.

Prior to 1989, Mr. Wu was a veteran diplomat of Foreign Affairs Ministry of the People's Republic of China, where he served as a senior translator for Chinese and foreign state leaders.

Mr. Wu holds a bachelor degree in English language and literature from Shanghai University of International Studies, and associate certificate from Beijing Foreign Affairs College. In 1994, Mr. Wu got his master degree in History at Eastern Illinois University. In 1993-1994, he studied for his second master degree of Arts Management at University of Illinois.

About Medifirst Solutions, Inc.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for "The Time Machine" Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Time Machine Series Lasers Model TTML-8102000 - 810/830nm is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Due to the decrease of inflammation, patients have seen immediate aesthetic improvements as well, such as in scar and incision healing. The hand-held laser device, with pin-point accuracy, often gives patients immediate results with no redness, swelling or down-time. This unique laser device offers medical professionals an affordable and effective tool to enhance their treatment protocols for their patients and provide new revenue streams for their practice. The laser division will be operated out of Medifirst's wholly owned subsidiary, Medical Lasers Manufacturer. Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com for more information. Follow on Twitter @Medi_First and for Facebook visit Medifirst Solutions.

